BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 161,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 192,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 48,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

