Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

