Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.