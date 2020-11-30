Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 24.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $37,596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 902,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,888,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.