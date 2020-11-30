T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

