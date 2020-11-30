Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 389,638 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of The Kroger worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

