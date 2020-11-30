Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Gentex worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

