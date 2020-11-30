Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after buying an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after buying an additional 267,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $201.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.