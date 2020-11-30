Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 176,922 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 176,922 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 9.08% of Trilogy Metals worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

TMQ opened at $1.76 on Monday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

