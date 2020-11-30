Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,060 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of The Boston Beer worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $901.64 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $974.63 and a 200-day moving average of $771.35.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,920 shares of company stock valued at $62,752,648. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

