Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 179,922 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1,517.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,922 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avalara worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,638,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $169.03 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

