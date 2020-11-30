Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Sells $118,728.84 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Robert F. Werner sold 246 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $8,332.02.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $50.06 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.