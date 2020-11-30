Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Repay by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Repay by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.