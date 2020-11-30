Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,972 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.