O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $226.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

