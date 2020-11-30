Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $35.37 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,616 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,025,000 after acquiring an additional 664,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,928 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

