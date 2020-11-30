Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.29 Million Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.78% of Glu Mobile worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,019.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.