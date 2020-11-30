Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Vistra worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

