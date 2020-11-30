Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 632,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $7,408,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,218,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 640,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 843.8% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 409,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE MBT opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.