Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,041,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMG opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.