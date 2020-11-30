Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $212.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

