Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Camping World by 314.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Camping World by 403.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 52.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,167.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,347,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

