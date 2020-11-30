Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Shares of BYND opened at $142.20 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,811 shares of company stock worth $34,761,981. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

