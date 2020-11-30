Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.85 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $319.05 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $737,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,467 shares of company stock worth $47,223,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.