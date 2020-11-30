Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,188,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,856,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $138.61 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

