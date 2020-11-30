Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $475.50 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,387 shares of company stock valued at $66,998,874. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

