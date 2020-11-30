Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 54,273 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

