Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

