Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 60.3% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $117.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

