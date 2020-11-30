Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,757 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.49 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

