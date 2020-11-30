Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,982 shares of company stock valued at $30,262,790 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

