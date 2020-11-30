Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of Avantor worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.35 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

