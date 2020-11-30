Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,703,819 shares of company stock valued at $155,892,689 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

