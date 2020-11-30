Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total transaction of $1,354,398.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,091 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,749. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

