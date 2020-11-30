Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,931 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.99% of Conduent worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.85. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

