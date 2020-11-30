Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.93% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.19 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

