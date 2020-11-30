Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 89,303 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,797,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after buying an additional 526,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,430,000 after buying an additional 494,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $70.55 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.