Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $685.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $879.72.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

