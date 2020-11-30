Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 284.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

