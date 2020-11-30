People s United Financial Inc. Sells 17,351 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.