3,982 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,284. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair lowered Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of ALRM opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

