iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.