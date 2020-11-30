Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,297.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,177.32. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

