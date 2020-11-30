Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

