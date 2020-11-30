People s United Financial Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

