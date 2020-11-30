People s United Financial Inc. Invests $224,000 in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

