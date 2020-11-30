People s United Financial Inc. Invests $248,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.14 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

