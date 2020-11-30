People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

