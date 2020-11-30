People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock worth $12,245,111. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.