O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Superior Group of Companies worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $782,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 30.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $359.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

